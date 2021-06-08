Skip to Content
-
S12E158Tuesday, June 08, 2021
Senate report reveals security, intelligence failures before Capitol riot; Many of America's wealthiest pay little to no income tax; FBI uses messaging app to arrest hundreds in organized crime sting
NR | 06.08.21 | 20:30 | CC

more episodes

more episodes

20:14
20:20
20:06
20:06
20:10
20:29
20:27
World News Tonight with David MuirSeason 12Tuesday, June 08, 2021