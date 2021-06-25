S12E175Friday, June 25, 2021
Authorities search for answers amid condo building wreckage; Derek Chauvin sentenced to 22 1/2 years in prison for George Floyd’s murder; Trump organization expecting criminal charges by Manhattan DA
NR | 06.25.21 | 21:00 | CC
more episodes
more episodes
20:41
Thursday, Jun 24, 2021Beachfront condominium collapses in South Florida; Man discusses responding to condo collapse; Biden, bipartisan group of senators reach deal on infrastructure billNR
20:29
Wednesday, Jun 23, 2021CDC reviews cases of heart inflammation following vaccine; Pedestrian bridge collapses on busy freeway in Washington, DC; Biden announces steps against rising gun violenceNR
20:33
Tuesday, Jun 22, 2021Fauci: 20% of all US COVID-19 cases are delta variant; Senate to vote on Democrats' election reform law; Investigation into fatal shooting of a toddler in DetroitNR
20:07
Monday, Jun 21, 20218 hospitalized after tornado hits Chicago suburbs; Biden expected to fall short on COVID-19 vaccine sharing goal; Supreme Court rules against NCAA, backs student-athletesNR
20:22
Sunday, Jun 20, 2021Catholic bishops debate Biden’s stance on abortion rights; 10 dead after 18-car crash on Alabama highway; Special Father’s Day for heart transplant recipientNR
19:19
Saturday, Jun 19, 2021Juneteenth celebrated across US; Tropical storm Claudette batters Gulf Coast; Oregon police search for suspect in triple murder spreeNR
19:58
Friday, Jun 18, 2021Voters line up on Election Day in Iran; Gun violence on the rise in 2021; Meet Opal Lee, the Juneteenth ‘grandmother of the movement’NR
20:25
Thursday, Jun 17, 2021Biden declares Juneteenth a federal holiday; Supreme Court upholds Obamacare; US, Russia agree Iran should not have a nuclear weaponNR
20:05
Wednesday, Jun 16, 2021Both Biden, Putin say summit was productive; 2 Americans imprisoned in Russia get glimmer of hope from Geneva summit; Concerns grow over COVID-19 Delta variantNR
20:00
Tuesday, Jun 15, 2021Biden to hold high-stakes summit with Putin on Wednesday; Firefighters work to put out massive chemical plant fire; American Airlines pilot gives lifesaving advice mid flightNR
19:55
Monday, Jun 14, 2021NATO summit underway amid cyberattacks; Ex-Marine remains a hostage in Russia, parents speak out; FBI questions suspect in latest air rage incidentNR
20:23
Sunday, Jun 13, 2021Federal judge dismisses vaccine lawsuit; Biden prepares for summit with Putin; Israel elects new prime ministerNR
20:06
Saturday, Jun 12, 2021Biden meets with French president; Manhunt underway for mass shooting suspect at large; Enhanced unemployment benefits begin to expire in 4 statesNR
20:11
Friday, Jun 11, 2021DOJ inspector general launches investigation into Trump's use of subpoenas; WHO warns COVID-19 delta variant could ‘take hold’ over Europe; Husband adopts wife’s daughter in long-awaited surpriseNR
20:14
Thursday, Jun 10, 2021Biden meets with Boris Johnson in UK, announces COVID-19 vaccine donation; Consumer goods prices soar as economy bounces back from pandemic; Viewing 'Ring of Fire' solar eclipse from an airplaneNR
20:17
Wednesday, Jun 09, 2021‘Mega-drought’ covers 293,000 square miles of Southwest, experts say; Cicada invasion from Illinois to East Coast; Biden kicks off 1st foreign trip since taking officeNR
20:30
Tuesday, Jun 08, 2021Senate report reveals security, intelligence failures before Capitol riot; Many of America's wealthiest pay little to no income tax; FBI uses messaging app to arrest hundreds in organized crime stingNR
20:14
Monday, Jun 07, 2021FDA approves new treatment for Alzheimer’s disease; DOJ recovers millions paid in cyberattack ransom; Jeff Bezos announces space flight with his brotherNR
20:20
Sunday, Jun 06, 2021Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan welcome 2nd child; COVID-19 vaccination rate drops significantly; Gun violence erupts across countryNR