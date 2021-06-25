Skip to Content
-
S12E175Friday, June 25, 2021
Authorities search for answers amid condo building wreckage; Derek Chauvin sentenced to 22 1/2 years in prison for George Floyd’s murder; Trump organization expecting criminal charges by Manhattan DA
NR | 06.25.21 | 21:00 | CC

more episodes

more episodes

20:41
20:29
20:33
20:07
20:22
19:19
19:58
20:25
20:05
20:00
19:55
20:23
20:06
20:11
20:14
20:17
20:30
20:14
20:20
World News Tonight with David MuirSeason 12Friday, June 25, 2021