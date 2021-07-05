20:15

Sunday, Jul 04, 2021 Officials prepare for demolition of Surfside Champlain tower; Millions of Americans celebrate July 4th weekend; Pope Francis undergoes scheduled surgery

Saturday, Jul 03, 2021 What remains of Surfside towers to be demolished; Tropical Storm Elsa slams through Haiti and Dominican Republic; Americans set new travel record

Friday, Jul 02, 2021 Millions of travelers on the move for holiday weekend; Fourth of July COVID-19 warning for under-vaccinated states; Fireworks return to Disney's Magic Kingdom

