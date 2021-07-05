S12E185Monday, July 05, 2021
Pope Francis recovers from colon surgery; Tropical Storm Elsa nears south Florida; President Jimmy Carter celebrates 75th wedding anniversary
NR | 07.05.21 | 20:08 | CC
more episodes
more episodes
20:15
Sunday, Jul 04, 2021Officials prepare for demolition of Surfside Champlain tower; Millions of Americans celebrate July 4th weekend; Pope Francis undergoes scheduled surgeryNR
20:08
Saturday, Jul 03, 2021What remains of Surfside towers to be demolished; Tropical Storm Elsa slams through Haiti and Dominican Republic; Americans set new travel recordNR
20:10
Friday, Jul 02, 2021Millions of travelers on the move for holiday weekend; Fourth of July COVID-19 warning for under-vaccinated states; Fireworks return to Disney's Magic KingdomNR
20:08
Thursday, Jul 01, 2021Trailblazing female pilot will join Jeff Bezos in space; Manhattan DA charges Trump's company CFO with tax fraud; Rescue teams pause search in Surfside due to stability concernsNR