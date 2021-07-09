20:02

Thursday, Jul 08, 2021 Tokyo Olympics announce no fans allowed in stands; Tropical Storm Elsa makes its way up East Coast; Biden moves up US troop withdrawal to August

Wednesday, Jul 07, 2021 Haitian leader assassinated, first lady rushed to Miami hospital; Surfside building collapse now a recovery mission; Violent surge in shootings in Chicago

Tuesday, Jul 06, 2021 Taliban gains ground in Afghanistan as US troops withdraw; Surfside official death toll rises to 36 ahead of storm; US sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson will not go to Olympics

Monday, Jul 05, 2021 Pope Francis recovers from colon surgery; Tropical Storm Elsa nears south Florida; President Jimmy Carter celebrates 75th wedding anniversary

Sunday, Jul 04, 2021 Officials prepare for demolition of Surfside Champlain tower; Millions of Americans celebrate July 4th weekend; Pope Francis undergoes scheduled surgery

Saturday, Jul 03, 2021 What remains of Surfside towers to be demolished; Tropical Storm Elsa slams through Haiti and Dominican Republic; Americans set new travel record

Friday, Jul 02, 2021 Millions of travelers on the move for holiday weekend; Fourth of July COVID-19 warning for under-vaccinated states; Fireworks return to Disney's Magic Kingdom

