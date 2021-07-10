S12E190Saturday, July 10, 2021
Heat wave intensifies critical West Coast drought; Turmoil grows in Haiti following presidential assassination; Richard Branson prepares for space flight
NR | 07.10.21 | 20:05 | CC
20:28
Friday, Jul 09, 2021Vaccinated students, teachers don’t need to wear masks: CDC; California notes power failure concerns amid heat wave; Zaila Avant-garde inspires as history-making Spelling Bee champNR
20:02
Thursday, Jul 08, 2021Tokyo Olympics announce no fans allowed in stands; Tropical Storm Elsa makes its way up East Coast; Biden moves up US troop withdrawal to AugustNR
20:11
Wednesday, Jul 07, 2021Haitian leader assassinated, first lady rushed to Miami hospital; Surfside building collapse now a recovery mission; Violent surge in shootings in ChicagoNR
18:48
Tuesday, Jul 06, 2021Taliban gains ground in Afghanistan as US troops withdraw; Surfside official death toll rises to 36 ahead of storm; US sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson will not go to OlympicsNR
20:08
Monday, Jul 05, 2021Pope Francis recovers from colon surgery; Tropical Storm Elsa nears south Florida; President Jimmy Carter celebrates 75th wedding anniversaryNR
20:15
Sunday, Jul 04, 2021Officials prepare for demolition of Surfside Champlain tower; Millions of Americans celebrate July 4th weekend; Pope Francis undergoes scheduled surgeryNR
20:08
Saturday, Jul 03, 2021What remains of Surfside towers to be demolished; Tropical Storm Elsa slams through Haiti and Dominican Republic; Americans set new travel recordNR
20:10
Friday, Jul 02, 2021Millions of travelers on the move for holiday weekend; Fourth of July COVID-19 warning for under-vaccinated states; Fireworks return to Disney's Magic KingdomNR
20:08
Thursday, Jul 01, 2021Trailblazing female pilot will join Jeff Bezos in space; Manhattan DA charges Trump's company CFO with tax fraud; Rescue teams pause search in Surfside due to stability concernsNR