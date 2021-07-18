20:03

Saturday, Jul 17, 2021 Desperate search continues amid flooding in Western Europe; Federal judge deems DACA program unlawful; Major chemical scare at popular Texas waterpark

Friday, Jul 16, 2021 2 charged, accused of planning to bomb Democratic headquarters; Catastrophic flooding in Europe kills at least 125; NFL star Richard Sherman apologizes after domestic violence arrest

Thursday, Jul 15, 2021 Misinformation around COVID-19, vaccines an ‘urgent threat,’ surgeon general says; Biden hosts German Chancellor Angela Merkel at White House; NFL cornerback Richard Sherman arrested

Wednesday, Jul 14, 2021 Devastating wildfires rage across the West; 911 calls released in Surfside condo collapse; FBI made numerous mistakes investigating Larry Nassar: DOJ

Tuesday, Jul 13, 2021 Cuban Americans protest across US; Arkansas health experts worry about COVID-19 surge; Massive testing, quarantining process underway at Tokyo Olympics

Monday, Jul 12, 2021 Johnson & Johnson vaccine possibly linked to rare nerve condition: CDC; Texas voting rights battle heats up as state Democrats head to DC; At least 94 bodies recovered from Surfside condo collapse

Sunday, Jul 11, 2021 Richard Branson makes historic spaceflight; Arsenal of weapons, ammunition seized from hotel; Italy defeats England in UEFA Euro final

Saturday, Jul 10, 2021 Heat wave intensifies critical West Coast drought; Turmoil grows in Haiti following presidential assassination; Richard Branson prepares for space flight

Friday, Jul 09, 2021 Vaccinated students, teachers don’t need to wear masks: CDC; California notes power failure concerns amid heat wave; Zaila Avant-garde inspires as history-making Spelling Bee champ

Thursday, Jul 08, 2021 Tokyo Olympics announce no fans allowed in stands; Tropical Storm Elsa makes its way up East Coast; Biden moves up US troop withdrawal to August

Wednesday, Jul 07, 2021 Haitian leader assassinated, first lady rushed to Miami hospital; Surfside building collapse now a recovery mission; Violent surge in shootings in Chicago

Tuesday, Jul 06, 2021 Taliban gains ground in Afghanistan as US troops withdraw; Surfside official death toll rises to 36 ahead of storm; US sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson will not go to Olympics

Monday, Jul 05, 2021 Pope Francis recovers from colon surgery; Tropical Storm Elsa nears south Florida; President Jimmy Carter celebrates 75th wedding anniversary

Sunday, Jul 04, 2021 Officials prepare for demolition of Surfside Champlain tower; Millions of Americans celebrate July 4th weekend; Pope Francis undergoes scheduled surgery

Saturday, Jul 03, 2021 What remains of Surfside towers to be demolished; Tropical Storm Elsa slams through Haiti and Dominican Republic; Americans set new travel record

Friday, Jul 02, 2021 Millions of travelers on the move for holiday weekend; Fourth of July COVID-19 warning for under-vaccinated states; Fireworks return to Disney's Magic Kingdom

