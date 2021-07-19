Skip to Content
S12E199Monday, July 19, 2021
Alarming surge in COVID-19 cases due to the delta variant; US gymnast tests positive for COVID-19 days before the games; Florida man sentenced on a felony charge in Capitol siege
