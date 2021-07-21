S12E201Wednesday, July 21, 2021
Surge in COVID-19 cases sparks debate on growing risk for children; Pelosi rejects 2 GOP members from Jan. 6 committee; Senate Democrats lose vote to advance infrastructure bill
NR | 07.21.21 | 20:12 | CC
more episodes
more episodes
20:29
Tuesday, Jul 20, 2021Amazon founder Jeff Bezos blasts to the edge of space; 'Breakthrough' COVID cases hit the White House; Tokyo Olympics CEO doesn't rule out canceling the GamesNR
20:31
Monday, Jul 19, 2021Alarming surge in COVID-19 cases due to the delta variant; US gymnast tests positive for COVID-19 days before the games; Florida man sentenced on a felony charge in Capitol siegeNR
20:16
Sunday, Jul 18, 2021American tennis star Coco Gauff tests positive for COVID-19; COVID-19 cases rising in nearly every state; Jeff Bezos prepares to blast off into space.NR
20:03
Saturday, Jul 17, 2021Desperate search continues amid flooding in Western Europe; Federal judge deems DACA program unlawful; Major chemical scare at popular Texas waterparkNR
20:27
Friday, Jul 16, 20212 charged, accused of planning to bomb Democratic headquarters; Catastrophic flooding in Europe kills at least 125; NFL star Richard Sherman apologizes after domestic violence arrestNR
20:16
Thursday, Jul 15, 2021Misinformation around COVID-19, vaccines an ‘urgent threat,’ surgeon general says; Biden hosts German Chancellor Angela Merkel at White House; NFL cornerback Richard Sherman arrestedNR
20:15
Wednesday, Jul 14, 2021Devastating wildfires rage across the West; 911 calls released in Surfside condo collapse; FBI made numerous mistakes investigating Larry Nassar: DOJNR
20:24
Tuesday, Jul 13, 2021Cuban Americans protest across US; Arkansas health experts worry about COVID-19 surge; Massive testing, quarantining process underway at Tokyo OlympicsNR
20:13
Monday, Jul 12, 2021Johnson & Johnson vaccine possibly linked to rare nerve condition: CDC; Texas voting rights battle heats up as state Democrats head to DC; At least 94 bodies recovered from Surfside condo collapseNR
20:21
Sunday, Jul 11, 2021Richard Branson makes historic spaceflight; Arsenal of weapons, ammunition seized from hotel; Italy defeats England in UEFA Euro finalNR
20:05
Saturday, Jul 10, 2021Heat wave intensifies critical West Coast drought; Turmoil grows in Haiti following presidential assassination; Richard Branson prepares for space flightNR
20:28
Friday, Jul 09, 2021Vaccinated students, teachers don’t need to wear masks: CDC; California notes power failure concerns amid heat wave; Zaila Avant-garde inspires as history-making Spelling Bee champNR
20:02
Thursday, Jul 08, 2021Tokyo Olympics announce no fans allowed in stands; Tropical Storm Elsa makes its way up East Coast; Biden moves up US troop withdrawal to AugustNR
20:11
Wednesday, Jul 07, 2021Haitian leader assassinated, first lady rushed to Miami hospital; Surfside building collapse now a recovery mission; Violent surge in shootings in ChicagoNR
18:48
Tuesday, Jul 06, 2021Taliban gains ground in Afghanistan as US troops withdraw; Surfside official death toll rises to 36 ahead of storm; US sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson will not go to OlympicsNR
20:08
Monday, Jul 05, 2021Pope Francis recovers from colon surgery; Tropical Storm Elsa nears south Florida; President Jimmy Carter celebrates 75th wedding anniversaryNR
20:15
Sunday, Jul 04, 2021Officials prepare for demolition of Surfside Champlain tower; Millions of Americans celebrate July 4th weekend; Pope Francis undergoes scheduled surgeryNR
20:08
Saturday, Jul 03, 2021What remains of Surfside towers to be demolished; Tropical Storm Elsa slams through Haiti and Dominican Republic; Americans set new travel recordNR
20:10
Friday, Jul 02, 2021Millions of travelers on the move for holiday weekend; Fourth of July COVID-19 warning for under-vaccinated states; Fireworks return to Disney's Magic KingdomNR