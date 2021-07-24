Skip to Content
-
S12E204Saturday, July 24, 2021
Pandemic looms largely over start of Olympics; Western India reels from devastating flooding and landslides; NFLPA pushes players to get vaccinated
NR | 07.24.21 | 20:01 | CC

more episodes

more episodes

20:30
20:22
20:12
20:29
20:31
20:16
20:03
20:27
20:16
20:15
20:24
20:13
20:21
20:05
20:28
20:02
20:11
18:48
20:08
World News Tonight with David MuirSeason 12Saturday, July 24, 2021