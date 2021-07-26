Skip to Content
-
S12E206Monday, July 26, 2021
New York City, California announce vaccine rules; Investigation of Jan. 6 Capitol assault set to begin; Recycling companies that are made in America
NR | 07.26.21 | 20:13 | CC

more episodes

more episodes

20:25
20:01
20:30
20:22
20:12
20:29
20:31
20:16
20:03
20:27
20:16
20:15
20:24
20:13
20:21
20:05
20:28
20:02
20:11
World News Tonight with David MuirSeason 12Monday, July 26, 2021