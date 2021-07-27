20:13

Monday, Jul 26, 2021 New York City, California announce vaccine rules; Investigation of Jan. 6 Capitol assault set to begin; Recycling companies that are made in America

Sunday, Jul 25, 2021 Health officials sound alarm on surging COVID-19 cases; Team USA reaches medal podium; Chicago experiences extremely violent weekend

Saturday, Jul 24, 2021 Pandemic looms largely over start of Olympics; Western India reels from devastating flooding and landslides; NFLPA pushes players to get vaccinated

Friday, Jul 23, 2021 Protesters outside Olympic stadium can be heard inside venue; As car prices soar, some sell theirs back for a profit; Firefighters return home a month after Surfside collapse

Thursday, Jul 22, 2021 Tokyo virus cases near 2,000 a day on eve of Olympics; Delta variant fueling summer surge of COVID-19; Deadly shootings in Chicago spark action on guns

Wednesday, Jul 21, 2021 Surge in COVID-19 cases sparks debate on growing risk for children; Pelosi rejects 2 GOP members from Jan. 6 committee; Senate Democrats lose vote to advance infrastructure bill

Tuesday, Jul 20, 2021 Amazon founder Jeff Bezos blasts to the edge of space; 'Breakthrough' COVID cases hit the White House; Tokyo Olympics CEO doesn't rule out canceling the Games

Monday, Jul 19, 2021 Alarming surge in COVID-19 cases due to the delta variant; US gymnast tests positive for COVID-19 days before the games; Florida man sentenced on a felony charge in Capitol siege

Sunday, Jul 18, 2021 American tennis star Coco Gauff tests positive for COVID-19; COVID-19 cases rising in nearly every state; Jeff Bezos prepares to blast off into space.

Saturday, Jul 17, 2021 Desperate search continues amid flooding in Western Europe; Federal judge deems DACA program unlawful; Major chemical scare at popular Texas waterpark

Friday, Jul 16, 2021 2 charged, accused of planning to bomb Democratic headquarters; Catastrophic flooding in Europe kills at least 125; NFL star Richard Sherman apologizes after domestic violence arrest

Thursday, Jul 15, 2021 Misinformation around COVID-19, vaccines an ‘urgent threat,’ surgeon general says; Biden hosts German Chancellor Angela Merkel at White House; NFL cornerback Richard Sherman arrested

Wednesday, Jul 14, 2021 Devastating wildfires rage across the West; 911 calls released in Surfside condo collapse; FBI made numerous mistakes investigating Larry Nassar: DOJ

Tuesday, Jul 13, 2021 Cuban Americans protest across US; Arkansas health experts worry about COVID-19 surge; Massive testing, quarantining process underway at Tokyo Olympics

Monday, Jul 12, 2021 Johnson & Johnson vaccine possibly linked to rare nerve condition: CDC; Texas voting rights battle heats up as state Democrats head to DC; At least 94 bodies recovered from Surfside condo collapse

Sunday, Jul 11, 2021 Richard Branson makes historic spaceflight; Arsenal of weapons, ammunition seized from hotel; Italy defeats England in UEFA Euro final

Saturday, Jul 10, 2021 Heat wave intensifies critical West Coast drought; Turmoil grows in Haiti following presidential assassination; Richard Branson prepares for space flight

Friday, Jul 09, 2021 Vaccinated students, teachers don’t need to wear masks: CDC; California notes power failure concerns amid heat wave; Zaila Avant-garde inspires as history-making Spelling Bee champ

