S12E210Friday, July 30, 2021
Newly released handwritten notes show Trump pressured DOJ on election; US swimmer sparks debate after doping comments; America’s oldest working nurse retires at 96
NR | 07.30.21 | 19:55 | CC

World News Tonight with David MuirSeason 12Friday, July 30, 2021