Cuomo accused of sexual harassment in NY attorney general report; Newly released video shows chaotic moments after Surfside condo collapse; Simone Biles earns bronze in Olympic comeback

Cuomo accused of sexual harassment in NY attorney general report; Newly released video shows chaotic moments after Surfside condo collapse; Simone Biles earns bronze in Olympic comeback

Cuomo accused of sexual harassment in NY attorney general report; Newly released video shows chaotic moments after Surfside condo collapse; Simone Biles earns bronze in Olympic comeback

Tuesday, Aug 03, 2021 Cuomo accused of sexual harassment in NY attorney general report; Newly released video shows chaotic moments after Surfside condo collapse; Simone Biles earns bronze in Olympic comeback

US faces COVID-19 summer surge due to delta variant; Violence escalates in Afghanistan as Taliban advances; Senate opens debate on bipartisan infrastructure bill

US faces COVID-19 summer surge due to delta variant; Violence escalates in Afghanistan as Taliban advances; Senate opens debate on bipartisan infrastructure bill

US faces COVID-19 summer surge due to delta variant; Violence escalates in Afghanistan as Taliban advances; Senate opens debate on bipartisan infrastructure bill

Monday, Aug 02, 2021 US faces COVID-19 summer surge due to delta variant; Violence escalates in Afghanistan as Taliban advances; Senate opens debate on bipartisan infrastructure bill

20:22