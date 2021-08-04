S12E215Wednesday, Aug 04, 2021
Winds push massive wildfires across western states; Suspect charged in Navy warship fire; Louisiana medical staff spread thin as COVID-19 numbers skyrocket
NR | 08.04.21 | 20:32 | CC
more episodes
more episodes
20:12
Tuesday, Aug 03, 2021Cuomo accused of sexual harassment in NY attorney general report; Newly released video shows chaotic moments after Surfside condo collapse; Simone Biles earns bronze in Olympic comebackNR
19:43
Monday, Aug 02, 2021US faces COVID-19 summer surge due to delta variant; Violence escalates in Afghanistan as Taliban advances; Senate opens debate on bipartisan infrastructure billNR
20:22
Sunday, Aug 01, 2021UK set to welcome American tourists; Team USA brings home more hardware from Tokyo; Millions of renters in danger of losing their homesNR