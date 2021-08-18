Skip to Content
-
S12E229Wednesday, August 18, 2021
Chaos continues outside of Kabul airport; Biden administration prepares booster shot rollout; Devastating wildfire travels through Northern California
NR | 08.18.21 | 20:14 | CC

more episodes

more episodes

20:00
22:46
20:26
19:48
20:12
20:32
20:29
20:17
20:33
20:27
19:25
19:58
20:11
20:32
20:12
19:43
20:22
World News Tonight with David MuirSeason 12Wednesday, August 18, 2021