S12E266Tuesday, September 28, 2021
Retailers complain of product shortages nationwide; LeBron James confirms he received COVID-19 vaccine; Top US generals answer on chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan
NR | 09.28.21 | 20:22 | CC

World News Tonight with David MuirSeason 12Tuesday, September 28, 2021