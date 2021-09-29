S12E267Wednesday, September 29, 2021
7 injured in partial Dallas building collapse; CDC urged pregnant women, nursing mothers to get vaccinated; Judge rules Britney Spears' dad, Jamie, suspended from conservatorship
Tuesday, Sep 28, 2021Retailers complain of product shortages nationwide; LeBron James confirms he received COVID-19 vaccine; Top US generals answer on chaotic withdrawal from AfghanistanNR
Monday, Sep 27, 2021R. Kelly found guilty on all counts; Investigation into deadly derailment of Amtrak train; Worst fuel crisis in Britain in decadesNR
Sunday, Sep 26, 2021NTSB on scene of deadly train derailment in Montana; Mother and child fall to their deaths at Padres stadium in San Diego; FBI continues search for Brian LaundrieNR
Friday, Sep 24, 2021Wildfire emergency forces new evacuations in the West; Arizona 'audit' results reaffirm Biden's victory over Trump; Actor William Shatner going to spaceNR
Thursday, Sep 23, 2021Border crisis: Horse patrol temporarily suspended in Del Rio; 1 dead, 13 hurt in supermarket shooting near Memphis; Warrant issued for Brian Laundrie's arrest in WyomingNR
Wednesday, Sep 22, 2021Ongoing evacuations in Canary Islands after volcanic eruption; Pfizer's COVID-19 booster could come by end of week; Oldest park ranger in the US turns 100NR
Tuesday, Sep 21, 2021South Korean President Moon comments on North Korea's nuclear program; Federal authorities ramp up deportations in Texas; Woman surprises relative with kidney donationNR
Monday, Sep 20, 2021FBI, police raid Florida home of Gabby Petito's boyfriend; 2 students shot, 2 injured at Virginia high school; America Strong: Teachers going above and beyondNR
Sunday, Sep 19, 2021Body found in search for Gabby Petito; Military plane falls from sky, crashes in populated area; SpaceX splashes down, marking another successful missionNR
Friday, Sep 17, 2021Texas city declares state of emergency over migrants; US admits error in Afghanistan drone strike that killed 7 children; SpaceX crew answers questions from children at St. JudeNR
Thursday, Sep 16, 2021Capitol security ramps up ahead of weekend protests; Video shows missing woman days before disappearance; All-civilian crew completes 1st full day in spaceNR
Wednesday, Sep 15, 2021Olympic gymnasts testify in Congress about sexual abuse; Boyfriend named person of interest in search for missing woman; SpaceX launches 1st private flight to spaceNR
Tuesday, Sep 14, 2021Disney's 'Lion King' is back on Broadway; Apple releases emergency software update; Pfizer announces timeline for child vaccinationsNR
Monday, Sep 13, 2021Millions of kids head back to school amid COVID-19 fears; Capitol Police arrest suspected white supremacist; High-stakes recall election in CaliforniaNR
Sunday, Sep 12, 2021FBI releases long-secret document on 9/11; Massive explosion rocks apartment complex outside Atlanta; California recall election comes down to the wireNR
Friday, Sep 10, 2021Biden faces GOP criticism for new federal vaccine requirements; America remembers the 9/11 attacks; 2nd charter plane flies out of AfghanistanNR
Thursday, Sep 09, 2021Justice Department sues Texas over abortion law; Vaccines to be required for businesses with 100-plus employees: Biden; Klobuchar reveals cancer diagnosisNR
Wednesday, Sep 08, 2021FBI release video of Capitol riot bomb suspect; Female survivors share their 9/11 stories; Over 100,000 COVID-19 patients hospitalized ahead of fallNR
Tuesday, Sep 07, 2021Biden tours storm damage on the East Coast; Pediatric COVID-19 infections surge to 252,000 last week; Texas lawmakers sign sweeping new voting lawNR