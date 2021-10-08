Skip to Content
-
S12E275Friday, October 8, 2021
CDC panel to meet on Moderna, J&J boosters; Trump allies face subpoenas in Jan. 6 investigation; Parents found guilty in college admissions scandal
NR | 10.08.21 | 20:22 | CC

more episodes

more episodes

20:16
20:15
20:06
20:30
20:19
20:11
World News Tonight with David MuirSeason 12Friday, October 8, 2021