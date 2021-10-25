20:53

Sunday, Oct 24, 2021 Tens of millions on alert as massive weather systems take aim; US postmaster general tries to reassure Americans ahead of holiday; Gun violence takes toll on Philadelphia's youth

Friday, Oct 22, 2021 Investigation into fatal movie set shooting continues; USC suspends fraternity amid student protests; Prices spike on consumer staples

Thursday, Oct 21, 2021 FBI confirms human remains found belong to Brian Laundrie; CDC panel backs Moderna, J & J booster, mixing and matching doses; Authorities say gang leader sends video message on hostages

Wednesday, Oct 20, 2021 Brian Laundrie search: Apparent human remains found, not yet identified; FDA authorizes booster shots for Moderna, J&J vaccines; Parkland school shooter pleads guilty on all counts

Tuesday, Oct 19, 2021 Private plane crashes in Texas; FDA to approve Moderna and J & J booster shots; FBI makes contact with gang suspected of kidnapping missionary group

Sunday, Oct 17, 2021 17 missionaries kidnapped by gang in Haiti; Booster shot questions about the Johnson & Johnson vaccine; Clinton released from hospital

Friday, Oct 15, 2021 FDA panel votes to authorize J&J booster shot; Clinton admitted to hospital with infection; Amputee beats breast cancer, continues to inspire

Thursday, Oct 14, 2021 FDA panel votes to recommend Moderna booster shot; Teen sentenced to maximum time in prison for killing student; Farmers working hard to supply pumpkins for the season

Wednesday, Oct 13, 2021 Biden meets with business leaders over bottlenecks; William Shatner makes history as oldest man in space; Union says film, television crews will strike nationwide

Tuesday, Oct 12, 2021 Autopsy shows Gabby Petito died by strangulation; Las Vegas Raiders head coach resigns after reportedly vulgar emails; Brothers reunited for 1st time in 50 years

Monday, Oct 18, 2021 Gen. Colin Powell remembered as a trailblazer; Nationwide standoffs continue over vaccine mandates; China denies reports it test-fired a hypersonic missile

Monday, Oct 11, 2021 Small plane crashes into UPS truck in California neighborhood; Merck applied for US emergency use authorization for COVID-19 pill; Made in America: Boston Marathon

Sunday, Oct 10, 2021 Southwest Airlines cancels at least a quarter of its flights; COVID-19 numbers begin to trend downward; Appeals court reinstates Texas abortion law

Friday, Oct 08, 2021 CDC panel to meet on Moderna, J&J boosters; Trump allies face subpoenas in Jan. 6 investigation; Parents found guilty in college admissions scandal

Thursday, Oct 07, 2021 Pfizer applies for authorization of vaccines for kids 5 to 11 years old; Federal judge temporarily blocks Texas abortion law; Criminal investigation opened into California oil spill

Wednesday, Oct 06, 2021 4 injured in Texas high school shooting; Coast Guard calls California oil spill 'major marine casualty'; Los Angeles passes sweeping vaccine mandate

Tuesday, Oct 05, 2021 Facebook whistleblower claims site is dangerous for children, democracy; FDA reviews Johnson & Johnson booster shot next week; California governor declares state of emergency to clean oil spill

Monday, Oct 04, 2021 Nationwide outage of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp; California crews race to contain massive oil spill; COVID-19 mandate takes effect in New York City&#8217;s public schools

