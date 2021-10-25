Skip to Content
-
S12E289Monday, October 25, 2021
Police respond to reports of shots fired at Idaho mall; Massive storms hit country from coast to coast; Moderna says low dose of vaccine safe, effective in children 6 to 11
NR | 10.25.21 | 21:01 | CC

more episodes

more episodes

20:53
20:30
19:36
20:58
20:55
20:52
20:53
20:42
20:39
20:44
20:57
20:41
20:26
20:22
20:16
20:15
20:06
20:30
20:19
World News Tonight with David MuirSeason 12Monday, October 25, 2021