Skip to Content
-
S12E300Sunday, November 7, 2021
Tragedy strikes Astroworld music festival in Houston; Biden prepares to sign massive infrastructure bill; Soaring fuel prices already being felt by Americans
NR | 11.07.21 | 18:11 | CC

more episodes

more episodes

20:02
20:21
20:35
20:44
21:25
World News Tonight with David MuirSeason 12Sunday, November 7, 2021