S12E300Sunday, November 7, 2021
Tragedy strikes Astroworld music festival in Houston; Biden prepares to sign massive infrastructure bill; Soaring fuel prices already being felt by Americans
NR | 11.07.21 | 18:11 | CC
more episodes
more episodes
20:02
Friday, Nov 05, 2021Biden close to moving forward on domestic agenda; Pfizer announces potentially new COVID-19 treatment pill; Nation pays tribute to Colin PowellNR
20:21
Thursday, Nov 04, 2021Federal government sets Jan. 4 vaccine deadline; Reports of shooting at resort in Mexico; Madagascar donations pour in from ‘World News Tonight’ viewersNR
20:35
Wednesday, Nov 03, 2021New Virginia governor's election sends message from voters; 5- to 11-year-old children receive 1st vaccine doses; Brownie bakery creates jobsNR
20:44
Tuesday, Nov 02, 2021Village in India dependent on coal for jobs; CDC experts vote to recommend Pfizer shot for kids 5 to 11; Cokie Roberts' husband outlines life of legendary ABC News anchor in new bookNR
21:25
Monday, Nov 01, 2021New York City puts 9,000 unvaccinated city workers on unpaid leave; World leaders meet to discuss climate change at environmental summit; American Airlines cancels hundreds of flightsNR