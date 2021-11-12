Skip to Content
-
S12E305Friday, November 12, 2021
DOJ charges Steve Bannon with criminal contempt of Congress; Rittenhouse judge indicates he will likely allow jury to consider lesser charge; COVID-19 cases rise more than 10% in nearly half US states
NR | 11.12.21 | 20:53 | CC

more episodes

more episodes

21:00
20:46
20:45
21:00
18:11
20:02
20:21
20:35
20:44
21:25
World News Tonight with David MuirSeason 12Friday, November 12, 2021