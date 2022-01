21:42

Thursday, Dec 30, 2021 Biden and Putin confer over Ukraine tensions; FDA to approve boosters for 12- to 15-year-olds; Royal fallout from Maxwell conviction

21:45

Wednesday, Dec 29, 2021 Ghislaine Maxwell found guilty; Friends, fans pay tribute to legendary NFL commentator John Madden; Travel woes pile on into New Year's weekend

21:52

Tuesday, Dec 28, 2021 Parents of teen shot by cops want answers; Omicron spread continues to ravage country; Husband surprises wife with second proposal

21:19

Monday, Dec 27, 2021 CDC changes guidelines as omicron surge continues; Thousands of passengers grounded by airline cancellations; Woman arrested in air rage incident

20:36

Sunday, Dec 26, 2021 Omicron spreads rapidly throughout nation; House fire claims lives of 3 family members in Quakertown, Pennsylvania; Shoppers rush to return gifts after Christmas

20:38

Friday, Dec 24, 2021 Hundreds of flights canceled ahead of Christmas; Desperate race across US to get last-minute COVID-19 tests; Afghan women, girls fight back against Taliban rule

20:27

Thursday, Dec 23, 2021 Former officer Kim Potter found guilty on 2 counts of manslaughter; Fiery crashes as millions hit the road for holiday travel; Omicron variant driving a national surge in COVID-19

20:44

Wednesday, Dec 22, 2021 ABC exclusive: Biden on the state of COVID-19 in the US; FDA authorizes Pfizer's COVID-19 treatment pill; Busiest travel day in almost 2 years expected Thursday

20:57

Tuesday, Dec 21, 2021 Biden addresses nation’s COVID-19 response, omicron surge; Nearly 30 million expected to fly, 100 million drive for Christmas; Tow truck driver shot, wounded at crowded shopping mall

21:19

Monday, Dec 20, 2021 Omicron variant accounts for 73% of all cases in US; 6.2 magnitude earthquake rattles Northern California; Manchin rejects Biden’s nearly $2 trillion economic agenda

19:54

Sunday, Dec 19, 2021 Americans face stark reality of COVID-19 surge; Omicron variant detected in at least 89 countries; Shipping companies work overtime to meet holiday demands

20:05

Friday, Dec 17, 2021 Former police officer Kim Potter takes the stand; Delta COVID-19 cases surge, omicron variant spreading rapidly ahead holidays; ‘Shopping cart killer’ suspect arrested in Virginia

20:23

Thursday, Dec 16, 2021 Delta, omicron COVID-19 cases surge ahead of holiday travel; 'SATC' actor Chris Noth accused of sexual assault; Holiday shopping discounts hard to find this Christmas

20:18

Wednesday, Dec 15, 2021 Nation braces for potential omicron-fueled COVID-19 surge; Biden tours storm devastation in Kentucky; US releases files on JFK assassination

19:59

Tuesday, Dec 14, 2021 CTE diagnosed in former NFL player during deadly shootings; CDC: Omicron responsible for 3% of COVID-19 cases; Hundreds still missing after Kentucky storms

20:54

Monday, Dec 13, 2021 Jan. 6 committee to vote to hold Meadows in contempt of Congress; Small town in Kentucky destroyed in recent tornadoes; COVID-19 winter surge driven by delta variant, concerns grow over omicron

21:57

Sunday, Dec 12, 2021 Mayfield, Kentucky, devastated by unimaginable destruction; At least 6 dead after EF3 tornado hits Amazon warehouse; COVID-19 omicron variant now in at least 25 states

20:46

Saturday, Dec 11, 2021 Tornadoes devastate the South, Midwest; COVID-19 cases surge across the US; Michael Strahan blasts off into space

20:55