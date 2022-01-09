S13E8Sunday, January 9, 2022
Apartment fire kills at least 19 in the Bronx; Explosive COVID-19 surge strains hospitals and schools around the nation; Bob Saget found dead in Orlando hotel room
NR | 01.09.22 | 20:32 | CC
20:57
Friday, Jan 07, 2022Ahmaud Arbery's 3 convicted killers given life sentences; Season's 1st major snowstorm strikes Northeast; Sidney Poitier in his own wordsNR
20:44
Thursday, Jan 06, 2022Biden condemns Trump's actions on anniversary of Jan. 6 attack; Republicans accuse Democrats of using Jan. 6 as a partisan wedge; Legendary director Peter Bogdanovich dies at 82NR
20:44
Wednesday, Jan 05, 202213 killed, at least seven children in Philadelphia fire; ‘World News Tonight’ David Muir sits down with 3 Officers; America’s oldest World War II veteran dies at 112NR
20:50
Tuesday, Jan 04, 2022Hundreds of drivers stranded on I-95 for more than a day; CDC tries to clarify confusion over COVID-19 isolation rules, testing; Prince Andrew appears virtually in federal courtNR
20:45
Monday, Jan 03, 2022Remembering beloved actress Betty White; Wave of omicron variant triggers flight cancellations, school testing; Winter storms worsen travel cancellationsNR
20:53
Sunday, Jan 02, 2022COVID-19 concerns grow as millions head back to school; Winter storms threaten millions on the East Coast; Colorado wildfires leave devastating resultsNR
20:41
Saturday, Jan 01, 2022Thousands of flights canceled around nation; COVID-19 infections surge nationwide; Supermarket prices rise rapidlyNR