20:57

Friday, Jan 07, 2022 Ahmaud Arbery's 3 convicted killers given life sentences; Season's 1st major snowstorm strikes Northeast; Sidney Poitier in his own words

20:44

Thursday, Jan 06, 2022 Biden condemns Trump's actions on anniversary of Jan. 6 attack; Republicans accuse Democrats of using Jan. 6 as a partisan wedge; Legendary director Peter Bogdanovich dies at 82

20:44

Wednesday, Jan 05, 2022 13 killed, at least seven children in Philadelphia fire; ‘World News Tonight’ David Muir sits down with 3 Officers; America’s oldest World War II veteran dies at 112

20:50

Tuesday, Jan 04, 2022 Hundreds of drivers stranded on I-95 for more than a day; CDC tries to clarify confusion over COVID-19 isolation rules, testing; Prince Andrew appears virtually in federal court

20:45

Monday, Jan 03, 2022 Remembering beloved actress Betty White; Wave of omicron variant triggers flight cancellations, school testing; Winter storms worsen travel cancellations

20:53

Sunday, Jan 02, 2022 COVID-19 concerns grow as millions head back to school; Winter storms threaten millions on the East Coast; Colorado wildfires leave devastating results

20:41