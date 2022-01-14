Skip to Content
S13E13Friday, January 14, 2022
CDC announces new COVID-19 mask guidelines; Body camera footage shows dangerous escape from deadly Colorado fire; US accuses Russia of positioning operatives in Eastern Ukraine
NR | 01.14.22 | 20:38 | CC

World News Tonight with David MuirSeason 13Friday, January 14, 2022