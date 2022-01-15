Skip to Content
-
S13E14Saturday, January 15, 2022
Hostage situation unfolds at Synagogue near Fort Worth; Tsunami advisory issued for North American West coast; Omicron surge pushes COVID-19 cases to record highs
NR | 01.15.22 | 20:29 | CC

more episodes

more episodes

NEW
20:38
20:46
20:49
20:39
20:57
20:32
20:57
20:44
20:44
20:50
20:45
20:53
20:41
World News Tonight with David MuirSeason 13Saturday, January 15, 2022