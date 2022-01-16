Skip to Content
-
S13E15Sunday, January 16, 2022
Monster winter storm pummels the South; Novak Djokovic to miss Australian Open; Tensions escalate between Russia and the West
NR | 01.16.22 | 20:56 | CC

more episodes

more episodes

NEW
20:29
NEW
20:38
20:46
20:49
20:39
20:57
20:32
20:57
20:44
20:44
20:50
20:45
20:53
20:41
World News Tonight with David MuirSeason 13Sunday, January 16, 2022