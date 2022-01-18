Skip to Content
-
S13E17Tuesday, January 18, 2022
Biden administration launches website for free at-home COVID-19 tests; Authorities investigate deadly gas explosion, fire in New York City; Fiery debate over voting rights on Senate floor
NR | 01.18.22 | 20:45 | CC

more episodes

more episodes

NEW
20:40
NEW
20:56
NEW
20:29
NEW
20:38
20:46
20:49
20:39
20:57
20:32
20:57
20:44
20:44
20:50
20:45
20:53
20:41
World News Tonight with David MuirSeason 13Tuesday, January 18, 2022