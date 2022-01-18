NEW 20:40

Monday, Jan 17, 2022 Family of Martin Luther King Jr. demands action on voting rights; Dangerous winter weather wreaks havoc for millions in US; Honoring Betty White on what would have been her 100th birthday



Sunday, Jan 16, 2022 Monster winter storm pummels the South; Novak Djokovic to miss Australian Open; Tensions escalate between Russia and the West



Saturday, Jan 15, 2022 Hostage situation unfolds at Synagogue near Fort Worth; Tsunami advisory issued for North American West coast; Omicron surge pushes COVID-19 cases to record highs



Friday, Jan 14, 2022 CDC announces new COVID-19 mask guidelines; Body camera footage shows dangerous escape from deadly Colorado fire; US accuses Russia of positioning operatives in Eastern Ukraine



Thursday, Jan 13, 2022 FBI arrests Oath Keepers leader on charge involving Jan. 6 Capitol attack; Biden sends military medical teams to 6 overwhelmed hospitals; Prince Andrew stripped of military titles, royal patronages



Wednesday, Jan 12, 2022 Federal judge refuses to dismiss civil suit against Prince Andrew; Omicron may cause less severe illness than delta: Study; Inflation hits a 40-year high



Tuesday, Jan 11, 2022 Biden delivers speech on voting rights in Georgia; Fauci says he and his family facing death threats; Pilot of medical helicopter pulls off ‘miracle’ landing



Monday, Jan 10, 2022 17 people, including 8 children dead in NY apartment fire; Record number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in US; High-stakes discussions between US and Russia



Sunday, Jan 09, 2022 Apartment fire kills at least 19 in the Bronx; Explosive COVID-19 surge strains hospitals and schools around the nation; Bob Saget found dead in Orlando hotel room



Friday, Jan 07, 2022 Ahmaud Arbery's 3 convicted killers given life sentences; Season's 1st major snowstorm strikes Northeast; Sidney Poitier in his own words



Thursday, Jan 06, 2022 Biden condemns Trump's actions on anniversary of Jan. 6 attack; Republicans accuse Democrats of using Jan. 6 as a partisan wedge; Legendary director Peter Bogdanovich dies at 82



Wednesday, Jan 05, 2022 13 killed, at least seven children in Philadelphia fire; ‘World News Tonight’ David Muir sits down with 3 Officers; America’s oldest World War II veteran dies at 112



Tuesday, Jan 04, 2022 Hundreds of drivers stranded on I-95 for more than a day; CDC tries to clarify confusion over COVID-19 isolation rules, testing; Prince Andrew appears virtually in federal court



Monday, Jan 03, 2022 Remembering beloved actress Betty White; Wave of omicron variant triggers flight cancellations, school testing; Winter storms worsen travel cancellations



Sunday, Jan 02, 2022 COVID-19 concerns grow as millions head back to school; Winter storms threaten millions on the East Coast; Colorado wildfires leave devastating results

