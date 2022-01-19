Skip to Content
-
S13E18Wednesday, January 19, 2022
Biden holds wide-ranging news conference; Senate holding vote on proposal to skirt filibuster rule; Diplomatic window narrows to resolve crisis in Ukraine
NR | 01.19.22 | 20:57 | CC

more episodes

more episodes

NEW
20:45
NEW
20:40
NEW
20:56
NEW
20:29
NEW
20:38
20:46
20:49
20:39
20:57
20:32
20:57
20:44
20:44
20:50
20:45
20:53
20:41
World News Tonight with David MuirSeason 13Wednesday, January 19, 2022