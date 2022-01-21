Skip to Content
-
S13E20Friday, January 21, 2022
COVID-19 boosters 90% effective in preventing hospitalization: CDC; No breakthrough in high-stakes talk between US and Russia; Brian Laundrie claims responsibility for killing Gabby Petito: FBI report
NR | 01.21.22 | 20:48 | CC

more episodes

more episodes

NEW
20:23
NEW
20:57
NEW
20:45
NEW
20:40
NEW
20:56
20:29
20:38
20:46
20:49
20:39
20:57
20:32
20:57
20:44
20:44
20:50
20:45
20:53
20:41
World News Tonight with David MuirSeason 13Friday, January 21, 2022