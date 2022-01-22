Skip to Content
-
S13E21Saturday, January 22, 2022
2 young NYPD officers shot in line of duty; Omicron cases fall in some hotspots; Betty White inspires many to help animals
NR | 01.22.22 | 20:44 | CC

more episodes

more episodes

NEW
20:48
NEW
20:23
NEW
20:57
NEW
20:45
NEW
20:40
20:56
20:29
20:38
20:46
20:49
20:39
20:57
20:32
20:57
20:44
20:44
20:50
20:45
20:53
World News Tonight with David MuirSeason 13Saturday, January 22, 2022