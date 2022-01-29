Skip to Content
-
S13E28Saturday, January 29, 2022
Sources: Tom Brady to retire after 22 seasons in the NFL; Powerful nor’easter pummels East Coast; Soaring energy prices drive up heating costs
NR | 01.29.22 | 20:32 | CC

more episodes

more episodes

NEW
20:55
NEW
20:51
NEW
20:43
NEW
20:34
NEW
20:45
20:31
20:44
20:48
20:23
20:57
20:45
20:40
20:56
20:29
20:38
20:46
20:49
20:39
20:57
World News Tonight with David MuirSeason 13Saturday, January 29, 2022