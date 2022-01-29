NEW 20:55

Friday, Jan 28, 2022 Bridge collapses near Pittsburgh; Mixed messages over the threat in Ukraine; Health experts urge US to keep up with vaccinations, masking

Thursday, Jan 27, 2022 3 Houston police officers shot, suspect at large; Biden vows nominee will be 1st Black woman on Supreme Court; Millions on East Coast expecting powerful storm

Wednesday, Jan 26, 2022 Justice Stephen Breyer expected to leave the Supreme Court; Scientists watch new omicron sub-variant of COVID-19; US ambassador delivers written response to Russia's demand

Tuesday, Jan 25, 2022 Appeals court judge keeps New York's school mask mandate; More than 10,000 Russian troops gathered at Ukraine border; Navy reports race to rescue F35 stealth fighter jet from South China Sea

Monday, Jan 24, 2022 Biden sends over 5,000 more troops to Eastern European allies; COVID-19 cases down 10% nationwide; New details on gunman who shot 2 NYPD officers

Sunday, Jan 23, 2022 Standoff between Russia and the West intensifies; NYC mayor calls on Congress to stem flow of illegal guns; Bill Barr talks to house committee investigating Jan. 6 insurrection

Saturday, Jan 22, 2022 2 young NYPD officers shot in line of duty; Omicron cases fall in some hotspots; Betty White inspires many to help animals

Friday, Jan 21, 2022 COVID-19 boosters 90% effective in preventing hospitalization: CDC; No breakthrough in high-stakes talk between US and Russia; Brian Laundrie claims responsibility for killing Gabby Petito: FBI report

Thursday, Jan 20, 2022 Biden clarifies comments on Ukraine after marathon news conference; New COVID-19 infections drop 46% in New York; Jan. 6 committee asks Ivanka Trump to cooperate with investigation

Wednesday, Jan 19, 2022 Biden holds wide-ranging news conference; Senate holding vote on proposal to skirt filibuster rule; Diplomatic window narrows to resolve crisis in Ukraine

Tuesday, Jan 18, 2022 Biden administration launches website for free at-home COVID-19 tests; Authorities investigate deadly gas explosion, fire in New York City; Fiery debate over voting rights on Senate floor

Monday, Jan 17, 2022 Family of Martin Luther King Jr. demands action on voting rights; Dangerous winter weather wreaks havoc for millions in US; Honoring Betty White on what would have been her 100th birthday

Sunday, Jan 16, 2022 Monster winter storm pummels the South; Novak Djokovic to miss Australian Open; Tensions escalate between Russia and the West

Saturday, Jan 15, 2022 Hostage situation unfolds at Synagogue near Fort Worth; Tsunami advisory issued for North American West coast; Omicron surge pushes COVID-19 cases to record highs

Friday, Jan 14, 2022 CDC announces new COVID-19 mask guidelines; Body camera footage shows dangerous escape from deadly Colorado fire; US accuses Russia of positioning operatives in Eastern Ukraine

Thursday, Jan 13, 2022 FBI arrests Oath Keepers leader on charge involving Jan. 6 Capitol attack; Biden sends military medical teams to 6 overwhelmed hospitals; Prince Andrew stripped of military titles, royal patronages

Wednesday, Jan 12, 2022 Federal judge refuses to dismiss civil suit against Prince Andrew; Omicron may cause less severe illness than delta: Study; Inflation hits a 40-year high

Tuesday, Jan 11, 2022 Biden delivers speech on voting rights in Georgia; Fauci says he and his family facing death threats; Pilot of medical helicopter pulls off ‘miracle’ landing

