S13E29Sunday, January 30, 2022
Massive blizzard slams the North East; Nine people killed in multi vehicle crash; Evidence suggests omicron surge is waning
NR | 01.30.22 | 20:59 | CC
more episodes
more episodes
NEW
20:32
Saturday, Jan 29, 2022Sources: Tom Brady to retire after 22 seasons in the NFL; Powerful nor’easter pummels East Coast; Soaring energy prices drive up heating costsNR
NEW
20:55
Friday, Jan 28, 2022Bridge collapses near Pittsburgh; Mixed messages over the threat in Ukraine; Health experts urge US to keep up with vaccinations, maskingNR
NEW
20:51
Thursday, Jan 27, 20223 Houston police officers shot, suspect at large; Biden vows nominee will be 1st Black woman on Supreme Court; Millions on East Coast expecting powerful stormNR
NEW
20:43
Wednesday, Jan 26, 2022Justice Stephen Breyer expected to leave the Supreme Court; Scientists watch new omicron sub-variant of COVID-19; US ambassador delivers written response to Russia's demandNR
NEW
20:34
Tuesday, Jan 25, 2022Appeals court judge keeps New York's school mask mandate; More than 10,000 Russian troops gathered at Ukraine border; Navy reports race to rescue F35 stealth fighter jet from South China SeaNR
20:45
Monday, Jan 24, 2022Biden sends over 5,000 more troops to Eastern European allies; COVID-19 cases down 10% nationwide; New details on gunman who shot 2 NYPD officersNR
20:31
Sunday, Jan 23, 2022Standoff between Russia and the West intensifies; NYC mayor calls on Congress to stem flow of illegal guns; Bill Barr talks to house committee investigating Jan. 6 insurrectionNR
20:44
Saturday, Jan 22, 20222 young NYPD officers shot in line of duty; Omicron cases fall in some hotspots; Betty White inspires many to help animalsNR
20:48
Friday, Jan 21, 2022COVID-19 boosters 90% effective in preventing hospitalization: CDC; No breakthrough in high-stakes talk between US and Russia; Brian Laundrie claims responsibility for killing Gabby Petito: FBI reportNR
20:23
Thursday, Jan 20, 2022Biden clarifies comments on Ukraine after marathon news conference; New COVID-19 infections drop 46% in New York; Jan. 6 committee asks Ivanka Trump to cooperate with investigationNR
20:57
Wednesday, Jan 19, 2022Biden holds wide-ranging news conference; Senate holding vote on proposal to skirt filibuster rule; Diplomatic window narrows to resolve crisis in UkraineNR
20:45
Tuesday, Jan 18, 2022Biden administration launches website for free at-home COVID-19 tests; Authorities investigate deadly gas explosion, fire in New York City; Fiery debate over voting rights on Senate floorNR
20:40
Monday, Jan 17, 2022Family of Martin Luther King Jr. demands action on voting rights; Dangerous winter weather wreaks havoc for millions in US; Honoring Betty White on what would have been her 100th birthdayNR
20:56
Sunday, Jan 16, 2022Monster winter storm pummels the South; Novak Djokovic to miss Australian Open; Tensions escalate between Russia and the WestNR
20:29
Saturday, Jan 15, 2022Hostage situation unfolds at Synagogue near Fort Worth; Tsunami advisory issued for North American West coast; Omicron surge pushes COVID-19 cases to record highsNR
20:38
Friday, Jan 14, 2022CDC announces new COVID-19 mask guidelines; Body camera footage shows dangerous escape from deadly Colorado fire; US accuses Russia of positioning operatives in Eastern UkraineNR
20:46
Thursday, Jan 13, 2022FBI arrests Oath Keepers leader on charge involving Jan. 6 Capitol attack; Biden sends military medical teams to 6 overwhelmed hospitals; Prince Andrew stripped of military titles, royal patronagesNR
20:49
Wednesday, Jan 12, 2022Federal judge refuses to dismiss civil suit against Prince Andrew; Omicron may cause less severe illness than delta: Study; Inflation hits a 40-year highNR
20:39
Tuesday, Jan 11, 2022Biden delivers speech on voting rights in Georgia; Fauci says he and his family facing death threats; Pilot of medical helicopter pulls off ‘miracle’ landingNR