S13E36Sunday, February 6, 2022
Putin amasses troops and military hardware near Ukraine’s border; Minneapolis Police Department faces growing outrage; COVID-19 protests grow across Canada
NR | 02.06.22 | 20:46 | CC
20:44
Saturday, Feb 05, 2022Demonstrators demand justice after Amir Locke killed by police; Worker at ranch owned by Michael Bloomberg kidnapped at gunpoint; Queen Elizabeth asks for Camilla to be referred to as queen consortNR
20:54
Friday, Feb 04, 2022Powerful winter storm system pushes into Northeast; Former Vice President Pence speaks out on Jan. 6 investigation; US COVID-19 death toll tops 900,000NR
20:52
Thursday, Feb 03, 2022Pentagon says ISIS leader killed during Syrian raid; US soldiers deployed to Europe to bolster NATO in Eastern Europe; Snow, ice from massive winter storm makes travel dangerousNR
20:48
Wednesday, Feb 02, 2022Massive winter storm blasts the Midwest; Biden orders 3,000 US troops to back up NATO in Eastern Europe; COVID-19 cases drop sharply, down 36% in a weekNR
20:01
Tuesday, Feb 01, 2022Pfizer requests vaccine authorization for children as young as 6 months; Putin accuses US, NATO of ignoring Russia's security concerns; Whoopi Goldberg apologizes for inaccurate Holocaust claimNR