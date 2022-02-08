Skip to Content
-
S13E38Tuesday, February 08, 2022
Pediatric infections remain ‘extremely high,’ experts say; McConnell criticizes RNC resolution on the Jan. 6 riots; French president meets with Ukrainian president amid tension
NR | 02.08.22 | 20:57 | CC

more episodes

more episodes

21:00
20:46
20:44
20:54
20:52
20:48
20:01
World News Tonight with David MuirSeason 13Tuesday, February 08, 2022