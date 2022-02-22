Skip to Content
-
S13E52Tuesday, February 22, 2022
3 men who killed Ahmaud Arbery found guilty on hate crime charges; Putin authorizes Russian forces to deploy in eastern Ukraine; US women’s national soccer team celebrates landmark victory
NR | 02.22.22 | 20:51 | CC

more episodes

more episodes

20:46
20:21
20:27
21:04
20:14
20:49
20:33
20:43
20:35
19:40
20:53
19:00
20:52
20:57
21:00
20:46
20:44
20:54
20:52
World News Tonight with David MuirSeason 13Tuesday, February 22, 2022