S13E65Monday, Mar 7, 2022
Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks exclusively to ABC News; Over 1.7 million refugees from Ukraine; Iowa police respond to reports of high school shooting
NR | 03.07.22 | 20:28 | CC
19:51
Sunday, Mar 06, 2022Russian attacks increase on cities under siege; Refugee emergency in Ukraine intensifies; Deadly tornado strikes Des Moines, IowaNR
20:12
Saturday, Mar 05, 2022Humanitarian crisis continues to grow in Ukraine; Zelenskyy pleads with US lawmakers for help; Americans step up to help UkrainiansNR
21:30
Friday, Mar 04, 2022Russia seizes control of nuclear power plant in southeastern Ukraine; Stories of separation and survival at the Ukraine border; Ukrainian civilians on the front linesNR
21:27
Thursday, Mar 03, 2022Russia intensifies attacks on civilian areas; Over 1 million Ukrainian refugees reported, nearly half are children; Ukrainian civilians defend against Russian soldiersNR
20:45
Wednesday, Mar 02, 2022Ukrainian civilians under Russian attack; JetBlue pilot fails breathalyzer test before takeoff; US, the world show solidarity for UkraineNR
20:45
Tuesday, Mar 01, 2022Ukrainian civilians, infrastructure increasingly under Russian fire; 677,000 people have fled Ukraine to neighboring countries: UN; Russian citizens bear the brunt of financial measuresNR