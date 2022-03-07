19:51

Sunday, Mar 06, 2022 Russian attacks increase on cities under siege; Refugee emergency in Ukraine intensifies; Deadly tornado strikes Des Moines, Iowa

20:12

Saturday, Mar 05, 2022 Humanitarian crisis continues to grow in Ukraine; Zelenskyy pleads with US lawmakers for help; Americans step up to help Ukrainians

21:30

Friday, Mar 04, 2022 Russia seizes control of nuclear power plant in southeastern Ukraine; Stories of separation and survival at the Ukraine border; Ukrainian civilians on the front lines

21:27

Thursday, Mar 03, 2022 Russia intensifies attacks on civilian areas; Over 1 million Ukrainian refugees reported, nearly half are children; Ukrainian civilians defend against Russian soldiers

20:45

Wednesday, Mar 02, 2022 Ukrainian civilians under Russian attack; JetBlue pilot fails breathalyzer test before takeoff; US, the world show solidarity for Ukraine

20:45