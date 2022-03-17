Skip to Content
-
S13E75Thursday, March 17, 2022
Ukrainian rescuers search for hundreds under bombed theater; 13-year-old reportedly behind wheel of fatal truck crash; Annual St. Patrick’s Day parade returns to New York City
NR | 03.17.22 | 20:59 | CC

more episodes

more episodes

20:56
21:00
20:34
20:54
20:27
20:59
20:43
20:27
20:29
20:28
19:51
20:12
21:30
21:27
20:45
20:45
World News Tonight with David MuirSeason 13Thursday, March 17, 2022