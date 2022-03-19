Skip to Content
-
S13E77Saturday, March 19, 2022
Russia claims to have fired hypersonic missiles in Ukraine; 4 dead as US Marine Osprey aircraft crashes in Norway; Texas wildfires burn throughout central part of state
NR | 03.19.22 | 19:52 | CC

more episodes

more episodes

21:22
20:59
20:56
21:00
20:34
20:54
20:27
20:59
20:43
20:27
20:29
20:28
19:51
20:12
21:30
21:27
20:45
20:45
World News Tonight with David MuirSeason 13Saturday, March 19, 2022