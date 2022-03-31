Skip to Content
-
S13E89Thursday, March 31, 2022
Kushner testifies before Jan. 6 House Committee; Oscars producer Will Packer speaks out on Will Smith slap; Custodian from Ukraine gets surprise from students
NR | 03.31.22 | 20:42 | CC

more episodes

more episodes

20:36
20:33
20:54
19:42
17:33
20:30
20:28
21:15
20:26
20:25
20:31
19:52
21:22
20:59
20:56
21:00
20:34
20:54
20:27
World News Tonight with David MuirSeason 13Thursday, March 31, 2022