Wednesday, Mar 30, 2022 Omicron subvariant BA-2 spreads across US; 8 states across South, Midwest under tornado watch; Actor Bruce Willis steps away from acting after cognitive diagnosis

Tuesday, Mar 29, 2022 Russia signals major shift in strategy; FDA approves 2nd COVID-19 booster shot for some; The Academy board of governors to meet on Will Smith’s outburst

Monday, Mar 28, 2022 Ukraine claims its forces have ‘liberated’ key suburb around Kyiv; Academy condemns Will Smith’s actions at Oscars; FDA expected to approve 2nd COVID booster

Sunday, Mar 27, 2022 Ukrainian forces mount huge counteroffensive against Russia; English teacher safe with family after being held in Russian custody; Hollywood prepares for Oscars

Saturday, Mar 26, 2022 Biden returns home from Europe; Decision expected on COVID-19 boosters for older Americans; Some states try to ease pain at the pump

Friday, Mar 25, 2022 Russians experience heavy losses in Ukraine; Biden meets with US troops in Poland; Ukrainian families share painful journey out of war zone

Thursday, Mar 24, 2022 Biden joins leaders of NATO nations in Brussels; ABC News Exclusive: NATO joint exercises on Polish border; Ukrainians continue to defend Mariupol from Russia

Wednesday, Mar 23, 2022 Louisiana declares state of emergency after violent tornadoes; US formally accuses Russia of committing war crimes; Madeleine Albright, 1st female secretary of state, dead at 84

Tuesday, Mar 22, 2022 COVID subvariant continues to spread; Deadly tornadoes sweep across Gulf states after hitting Texas, Oklahoma; America Strong: Cheese shop owners send help to Ukraine

Monday, Mar 21, 2022 Ketanji Brown Jackson Supreme Court confirmation hearings begin; Deadly Boeing 737 crash in mountainous region of China, Ukrainian girl who sang in bomb shelter raises money for relief efforts

Sunday, Mar 20, 2022 UN reports 10 million people displaced from homes in Ukraine; Biden to travel to Europe to meet with NATO leaders; Confirmation hearings set to begin for Ketanji Brown Jackson

Saturday, Mar 19, 2022 Russia claims to have fired hypersonic missiles in Ukraine; 4 dead as US Marine Osprey aircraft crashes in Norway; Texas wildfires burn throughout central part of state

Friday, Mar 18, 2022 UN estimates nearly 6.5 million displaced inside Ukraine; Recent studies provide data on 4th COVID-19 shot; Ballerina from Russia’s Bolshoi Ballet takes stand against war in Ukraine

Thursday, Mar 17, 2022 Ukrainian rescuers search for hundreds under bombed theater; 13-year-old reportedly behind wheel of fatal truck crash; Annual St. Patrick’s Day parade returns to New York City

Wednesday, Mar 16, 2022 Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy virtually addresses US congress; Federal Reserve increases benchmark interest rate; US companies help Ukraine

Tuesday, Mar 15, 2022 Russian airstrike assault on Kyiv destroys civilian targets; Daylight saving time bill unanimously passes Senate; Met Opera performs ‘Concert for Ukraine’

Monday, Mar 14, 2022 Russia enacting massive air and missile attacks on civilians; Police search for killer suspected of targeting homeless people; Dolly Parton declines nomination to Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Sunday, Mar 13, 2022 Major escalation in Russia’s assault; Humanitarian crisis worsens along Ukraine’s borders; Gas prices continue to skyrocket

