Skip to Content
-
S13E95Wednesday, April 6, 2022
$100M worth of weapons headed to Ukraine; No charges for officer who fatally shot Amir Locke; Legendary news anchor honored at symphony
NR | 04.06.22 | 20:27 | CC

more episodes

more episodes

20:08
20:00
21:23
21:08
20:58
World News Tonight with David MuirSeason 13Wednesday, April 6, 2022