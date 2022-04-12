Skip to Content
-
S13E101Tue, Apr 12, 2022
At least 10 people wounded in New York City subway shooting; Ukrainian officials investigate alleged chemical attack in Mariupol; Comedian Gilbert Gottfried dies from heart condition
NR | 04.12.22 | 21:43 | CC

more episodes

more episodes

NEW
20:59
NEW
21:20
NEW
21:11
NEW
20:26
NEW
20:26
20:27
20:08
20:00
21:23
21:08
20:58
World News Tonight with David MuirSeason 13Tue, Apr 12, 2022