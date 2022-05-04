S13E122Wednesday, May 4, 2022
Fallout over leaked SCOTUS draft opinion on abortion; Power plant in Boston collapses; Dolly Parton voted into Rock Hall of Fame
NR | 05.04.22 | 20:55 | CC
more episodes
more episodes
20:15
Tuesday, May 03, 2022Leaked SCOTUS opinion on abortion; Authorities investigate hazing allegations; Former sailor's love song becomes a viral hitNR
19:58
Monday, May 02, 2022Civilians evacuated from Mariupol steel plant; Security breached near Windsor Castle; Remembering Naomi JuddNR
21:02
Sunday, May 01, 2022Dangerous rescue in Mariupol; Dozens of tornadoes tear across Midwest; Law enforcement on hunt for Alabama murder suspectNR