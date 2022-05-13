Jan. 6 committee subpoenas GOP congressmen; 1 million COVID-19 deaths in the United States; Russia vows to retaliate if Finland joins NATO

Thursday, May 12, 2022 Jan. 6 committee subpoenas GOP congressmen; 1 million COVID-19 deaths in the United States; Russia vows to retaliate if Finland joins NATO

Wednesday, May 11, 2022 Global climate crisis brings famine to Africa; Senate Republicans block bill that would protect abortion access in US; Nearly $1 billion settlement reached in Surfside building collapse

Tuesday, May 10, 2022 Celebrity chef not found guilty; CDC issues new health alert on mysterious hepatitis outbreak in children; College valedictorian with nonverbal autism delivers commencement speech

Monday, May 09, 2022 Escaped inmate and correctional officer caught in Indiana; US nears 1M COVID-19 deaths; Senate prepares a vote to protect abortion rights

Sunday, May 08, 2022 Jill Biden arrives in Ukraine; Fire danger intensifies in Southeast; Battle over abortion continues

Saturday, May 07, 2022 Justice Clarence Thomas speaks out on draft abortion leak; Ukraine evacuates civilians from Mariupol steel plant; Fire danger increases in the Southwest

Friday, May 06, 2022 White House estimates 100 million COVID-19 cases; 50 civilians released from Mariupol steel plant siege; 8 killed in Cuba hotel explosion

Thursday, May 05, 2022 Deadly attack in Israel kills 3, injures several; Pope Francis appears for 1st time in public in wheelchair; Candle company raises money for Ukraine

Wednesday, May 04, 2022 Fallout over leaked SCOTUS draft opinion on abortion; Power plant in Boston collapses; Dolly Parton voted into Rock Hall of Fame

Tuesday, May 03, 2022 Leaked SCOTUS opinion on abortion; Authorities investigate hazing allegations; Former sailor's love song becomes a viral hit

Monday, May 02, 2022 Civilians evacuated from Mariupol steel plant; Security breached near Windsor Castle; Remembering Naomi Judd

