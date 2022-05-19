Skip to Content
S13E137Thursday, May 19, 2022
Oklahoma legislature approves restrictive abortion ban; Lawmakers question FDA on 'slow' response to baby formula crisis; Senate approves $40B in military, humanitarian aid to Ukraine
