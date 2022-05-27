S13E145Friday, May 27, 2022
NRA convention held in Texas amid national gun debate; At least 5 killed in deadly house explosion; Several homes damaged in Florida brush fire
NR | 05.27.22 | 20:52 | CC
21:41
Thursday, May 26, 2022Investigation continues into Texas shooting; Heavy rain in some parts of US ahead of Memorial Day weekend; 'Goodfellas' actor Ray Liotta dies at 67NR
22:02
Wednesday, May 25, 2022Shattered community remembers Texas school shooting victims; Texas school shooting death toll rises to 21, including 19 children; Lawmakers pressed on gun reform following Texas school shootingNR
21:41
Tuesday, May 24, 202214 students, 1 teacher dead in school shooting; North Korea fires three ballistic missiles; WNBA star’s wife speaks outNR
20:40
Monday, May 23, 2022Pfizer reports data on 3-dose COVID-19 vaccine for children under five; US would intervene if China were to invade Taiwan; Last working pay phone removed in NYCNR
21:18
Sunday, May 22, 2022New York City declares state of emergency over nationwide baby formula shortage; Fatal shooting in New York City subway; Russia intensifies attacks on eastern UkraineNR
21:00
Saturday, May 21, 2022Extreme weather threatens Americans from Texas to Maine; Relief on the way for baby formula shortage; Buffalo mass shooting victims honored one week laterNR
20:49
Friday, May 20, 2022Michigan tornado causes damage; Biden on first leg of high-stakes trip to Asia; Russia declares victory in MariupolNR
20:59
Thursday, May 19, 2022Oklahoma legislature approves restrictive abortion ban; Lawmakers question FDA on 'slow' response to baby formula crisis; Senate approves $40B in military, humanitarian aid to UkraineNR
20:54
Wednesday, May 18, 2022COVID-19 cases surge to highest point since mid-February; Buffalo shooting suspect charged in the alleged racially-motivated attack; US embassy in Kyiv reopens for 1st time since Russian invasionNR
21:00
Tuesday, May 17, 2022Biden in Buffalo says white supremacy 'has no place in America'; Officials: Chinese plane crash that killed 132 caused by intentional act; 2 children hospitalized amid baby formula shortageNR
22:07
Monday, May 16, 2022Buffalo shooting survivors recall moments of terror inside grocery store; Suspect arrested in Taiwanese church shooting; FDA, Abbott agree on plan to restart baby formula productionNR
20:54
Sunday, May 15, 2022Authorities say Buffalo mass shooting a 'racially motivated hate crime'; President Biden to visit Buffalo after mass shooting; Buffalo community comes togetherNR
20:57
Saturday, May 14, 2022Man opens fire on shoppers in Buffalo, New York supermarket; Abortion rights protests draws thousands; Parents nationwide search for baby formulaNR
20:41
Friday, May 13, 2022White House to boost supply of baby formula; Manhunt for escaped inmate in Texas; Queen Elizabeth makes her 1st public appearance in weeksNR
21:14
Thursday, May 12, 2022Jan. 6 committee subpoenas GOP congressmen; 1 million COVID-19 deaths in the United States; Russia vows to retaliate if Finland joins NATONR
20:54
Wednesday, May 11, 2022Global climate crisis brings famine to Africa; Senate Republicans block bill that would protect abortion access in US; Nearly $1 billion settlement reached in Surfside building collapseNR
20:52
Tuesday, May 10, 2022Celebrity chef not found guilty; CDC issues new health alert on mysterious hepatitis outbreak in children; College valedictorian with nonverbal autism delivers commencement speechNR
20:30
Monday, May 09, 2022Escaped inmate and correctional officer caught in Indiana; US nears 1M COVID-19 deaths; Senate prepares a vote to protect abortion rightsNR
20:57
Sunday, May 08, 2022Jill Biden arrives in Ukraine; Fire danger intensifies in Southeast; Battle over abortion continuesNR