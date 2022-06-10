17:37

Thursday, Jun 09, 2022 Jan. 6 committee to present evidence; Details emerge from investigation into Texas school shooting; Missing baby found over 40 years later

20:33

Wednesday, Jun 08, 2022 Survivors and victim’s family members deliver emotional testimony; Armed man arrested near home of Supreme Court Justice Kavanaugh; Experimental cancer drug study has encouraging results

20:31

Tuesday, Jun 07, 2022 Uvalde teacher speaks out for 1st time since shooting; The national debate on raising the age to buy an AR-15 continues; Russia claims major ground in eastern Ukraine

20:33

Monday, Jun 06, 2022 Lawmakers across the aisle push for gun control; Justice Department releases new charges in Jan. 6-related indictment; Queen Elizabeth II, Paddington Bear celebrate Platinum Jubilee in new video

21:02

Sunday, Jun 05, 2022 Police seek suspects in Philadelphia shooting; Gun violence epidemic a top concern for Congress; Gas prices continue to break record highs

18:00

Saturday, Jun 04, 2022 Massive storm system dumps rain on Florida; Authorities investigate killing of retired judge; Uvalde parents demand answers

20:52

Friday, Jun 03, 2022 Former Trump adviser arrested; Biden gives primetime address on gun violence; First ever spelling bee tiebreaker

20:36

Thursday, Jun 02, 2022 Police say doctor was targeted in Tulsa hospital shooting; Zelenskyy says Russia controls 20% of Ukraine; US tennis star Coco Gauff advances to French Open finals

20:35