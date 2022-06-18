Skip to Content
-
S13E167Saturday, June 18, 2022
CDC greenlights COVID-19 vaccines for young kids; Summer travel season kicks into high gear; Troubling details emerge about Uvalde police officer
NR | 06.18.22 | 20:10 | CC

more episodes

more episodes

20:43
20:28
21:09
20:56
20:17
20:34
20:30
20:29
17:37
20:33
20:31
20:33
21:02
18:00
20:52
20:36
20:35
World News Tonight with David MuirSeason 13Saturday, June 18, 2022