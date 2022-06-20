Skip to Content
-
S13E169Monday, June 20, 2022
6 injured after New York City taxi drives onto sidewalk; Summer air travel off to messy start; New heat wave headed east
NR | 06.20.22 | 20:04 | CC

more episodes

more episodes

20:27
20:10
20:43
20:28
21:09
20:56
20:17
20:34
20:30
20:29
17:37
20:33
20:31
20:33
21:02
18:00
20:52
20:36
20:35
World News Tonight with David MuirSeason 13Monday, June 20, 2022