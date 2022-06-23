Skip to Content
-
S13E172Thu, Jun 23, 2022
Jan. 6 hearing focuses on Trump's efforts to pressure DOJ; American swimmer saved during a competition; Bloodhound crowned Best in Show at Westminster
NR | 06.23.22 | 20:58 | CC

more episodes

more episodes

21:01
20:29
20:04
20:27
20:10
20:43
20:28
21:09
20:56
20:17
20:34
20:30
20:29
17:37
20:33
20:31
20:33
21:02
18:00
World News Tonight with David MuirSeason 13Thu, Jun 23, 2022