20:19

Saturday, Jun 25, 2022 Protests erupt around nation amid Roe V. Wade decision; Biden signs bipartisan gun legislation; Travel concerns grow as Independence Day approaches

21:00

Friday, Jun 24, 2022 Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade; Congress passes bipartisan gun legislation; Ukranian forces retreat from Severodonetsk

20:58

Thursday, Jun 23, 2022 Jan. 6 hearing focuses on Trump's efforts to pressure DOJ; American swimmer saved during a competition; Bloodhound crowned Best in Show at Westminster

21:01

Wednesday, Jun 22, 2022 Suffer reports major injuries after shark attack; 140 passengers escape fiery passenger jet landing; NFL commissioner testifies before Congress

20:29

Tuesday, Jun 21, 2022 Jan. 6 hearing focused on Trump’s efforts to overturn election; Uvalde shooting hearing: Officials said police response was ‘abject failure’; 2nd American killed while fighting in Ukraine

20:04

Monday, Jun 20, 2022 6 injured after New York City taxi drives onto sidewalk; Summer air travel off to messy start; New heat wave headed east

20:27

Sunday, Jun 19, 2022 Treasury secretary speaks out about struggling economy; Public hearings resume in Jan. 6 investigation; Americans commemorate Juneteenth across country

20:10

Saturday, Jun 18, 2022 CDC greenlights COVID-19 vaccines for young kids; Summer travel season kicks into high gear; Troubling details emerge about Uvalde police officer

20:43

Friday, Jun 17, 2022 Russian media release videos of 2 Americans taken captive in Ukraine; FDA authorizes Modern and Pfizer vaccines for kids under 5; Alabama church shooting leaves 3 dead

20:28

Thursday, Jun 16, 2022 Jan. 6 committee focuses on campaign to pressure Pence; US military captures top ISIS leader in Syria; Stock market continues to slide

21:09

Wednesday, Jun 15, 2022 Federal Reserve announces biggest interest rate hike in 28 years; John Hinckley Jr. freed from court oversight; Dolly Parton donates $1 million to pediatric infectious disease research

20:56

Tuesday, Jun 14, 2022 Extreme weather affects millions across US; Biden addresses soaring inflation to union workers; Jan. 6 committee hearing abruptly postponed

20:17

Monday, Jun 13, 2022 Barr: Trump was ‘detached from reality’; 31 alleged white supremacists arrested near Pride event in Idaho; Recession fears return

20:34

Sunday, Jun 12, 2022 Bipartisan group of senators reaches agreement on gun reform; Jan. 6 committee releases details on hearing; 31 arrested with shields, riot gear near Pride parade

20:30

Saturday, Jun 11, 2022 Nationwide protests take place against gun violence; Americans react to soaring gas prices; FDA approves Moderna vaccine for children over 6 months old

20:29

Friday, Jun 10, 2022 Jan. 6 committee lays out case in 1st public hearing; Prices surge as inflation hits 40-year high; White House lifts COVID-19 testing requirement for international travelers

17:37

Thursday, Jun 09, 2022 Jan. 6 committee to present evidence; Details emerge from investigation into Texas school shooting; Missing baby found over 40 years later

20:33

Wednesday, Jun 08, 2022 Survivors and victim’s family members deliver emotional testimony; Armed man arrested near home of Supreme Court Justice Kavanaugh; Experimental cancer drug study has encouraging results

20:31