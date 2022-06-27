Skip to Content
-
S13E176Mon, Jun 27, 2022
Train derailment in Missouri injures at least 50 people; Hundreds of flights cancelled across country; Queen Elizabeth II makes her 1st public appearance since Platinum Jubilee
NR | 06.27.22 | 20:00 | CC

more episodes

more episodes

20:40
20:19
21:00
20:58
21:01
20:29
20:04
20:27
20:10
20:43
20:28
21:09
20:56
20:17
20:34
20:30
20:29
17:37
20:33
World News Tonight with David MuirSeason 13Mon, Jun 27, 2022